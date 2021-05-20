Cyclone Tauktae: Toll in Gujarat rises to 53; CM announces compensation

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: PM announces Rs 1,000-cr relief package for Gujarat
Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Cyclone Tauktae: Maha to ensure proper oxygen, power in Covid hospitals
Cyclone Tauktae: No Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too
-
As many as 53 people have lost
their lives in incidents related to cyclone Tauktae in different parts of Gujarat, officials said on Thursday.
Most of the casualties were due to incidents of wall collapse due to the cyclone, which made a landfall on Monday night near Una town in Gir-Somnath and wreaked havoc for around 28 hours before it weakened into a depression, an official from the State Emergency Operations Centre said.
"As per the latest available information, as many as 53 people have lost their lives in various cyclone-related incidents across Gujarat," state relief commissioner Harshad Kumar Patel said.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-affected districts of Gujarat and announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore to carry out "immediate relief activities".
Later, the Gujarat government approved a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of those who have died due to various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those who were injured due to the cyclonic storm.
This compensation is in addition to the central government's compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons, said a government release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU