DA payable to govt employees in Karnataka hiked by 2.75 per cent

The on Tuesday issued an order enhancing the rates of (DA) payable to State government employees from the existing 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of basic pay from January 1 this year.

"It has been decided to enhance the DA for state government employees by 2.75 per cent (of basic pay) from January one," the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted. "For this, the Government will incur an annual expenditure of Rs 1,447 crore.

