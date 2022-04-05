UP CM Yogi Adityanath adds new dimension to Namami Gange project

-
Keeping up with its promise of making the rivers of Uttar Pradesh clean, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced several new dimensions to the ambitious Namami Gange project.
The state government has planned to revive the extinct wells and convert them into recharging wells, and at the same time, to bring to life the ponds and establish village forests on their banks.
The plan also includes rejuvenating 19 of the 22 tributaries of the Gomti river that have dried up.
According to a state government spokesman, social and government organisations like Lok Bharti and Nehru Yuva Kendra have come together to launch a campaign to make people aware and revive the rivers.
This campaign is scheduled to start on April 6 across the state and will continue till May 3.
Multiple organisations will work together to create awareness among people.
Moreover, a campaign to plant Peepal, Banyan, Pakar, Sycamore and Mango trees on the banks of the rivers will also take place.
To maintain the extinct wells and convert them into recharging wells, arrangements will be made to clean the wells and redirect the rainwater inside them.
Villagers will also be taught to plant useful and medicinal plants, thereby making village forests on the banks of the ponds.
