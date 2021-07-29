Daily flight connecting Bhavnagar to Delhi, Mumbai to start from Aug 20

A daily flight will start operating on Delhi-Bhavnagar and the Mumbai-Bhavnagar route for the first time from August 20, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

The minister, however, did not specify which airline will be operating the on the aforementioned routes.

"From August 20, the first daily air service is going to start from New to Bhavnagar. Along with this, a daily service from to Bhavnagar will also start from the same day," Scindia said on Twitter.

"This will certainly ensure easy accessibility to and for Bhavangar's citizens," he noted.

The minister said the civil aviation sector is determined to connect every nook and corner of the country with air services under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

