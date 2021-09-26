'Damaged credibility': Modi's UN speech asks WHO, World Bank to shape up

World institutions have "damaged their credibility" and must work to stay relevant, said Prime Minister at the on Saturday, referring to their handling of the pandemic and an international economic report.

"If the wants to remain relevant. It will need to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability," he said at the General Assembly in New York.

Modi was referring to the criticism of World Health Organization, a UN agency, and the World Bank, an independent institution. WHO has been criticised for its messaging about the Covid-19 outbreak in China in December 2019. The said on September 18 it was suspending Doing Business ranking over data irregularities.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 live updates: Modi's UN speech pitches India as vaccine-making hub

Modi said the questions about the UN’s work risk threatening its credibility. "We have seen such questions being raised, related to the climate crisis and during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said, according to PTI.

"With regard to the origin of Covid-19 and the rankings, institutions of global governance have damaged the credibility they had built after decades of hard work."



ALSO READ: UNGA address: 'When India reforms, world transforms,' says PM Modi

The said on September 16 it would cancel the "Doing Business" series on country business climates, citing internal audits and a separate independent probe by law firm WilmerHale that found senior leaders, including Kristalina Georgieva, who now heads the International Monetary Fund, pressured staff to alter data to favor China during her time as World Bank CEO.

Georgieva has strongly denied the findings.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters.)