'When India reforms, world transforms,' says PM Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister on Saturday highlighted flagship schemes of his government including Ayushmann Bharat, PM Awas Yojana and PM Jan Dhan Yojana and emphasised the principle of 'Antyodaya'.Speaking at the 76th session of UNGA, he said India today is moving forward on the path of integrated development with 'Antyodaya' principle.

"I can say with my own experience that democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy has delivered. Today is the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of Ekatma Manav darshan, which means integral humanism or the development journey undertaken together with the expansion of the self to the universe moving from individual to the society to the nation and the entire humanity," he said.

"This philosophy is dedicated to Antyodaya. The modern-day definition of Antyodaya is where no one is left behind, it is with this principle that India today is moving forward on integrated development," he added.

The Prime Minister pointed that his government's priority is that development should be all-inclusive, universal and one that nurtures all.

"Our priority is that development should be all-inclusive, universal and one that nurtures all. During the last seven years, in India, over 43 crore people have been included into the banking system who were deprived of the banking system earlier. Today over 36 crore people have insurance security scheme (bima suraksha kavach) who could not imagine this earlier," he said.

"India has provided free treatment to over 50 crore people and connected them with quality healthcare service. India has constructed three crore pucca houses for homeless families and made them homeowners," he added.

PM Modi said that the Government of India is undertaking a campaign to ensure clean water through pipe supply to all houses in the country.

"Polluted water is a very big problem not just for India but for the entire world and in particular for poor and developing countries. In order to address this challenge, we are carrying out a very big campaign to ensure clean piped water to more than 17 crore homes," he said.

"Today, we are carrying out mapping through drones in more than 6 lakh villages to give digital records of their land and houses to crores of people," he added.

PM arrived in New York on Friday evening for the final leg of the US visit. He left from Washington on Friday after a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and attending the Summit.

PM Modi reached Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Summit. Apart from this, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India.



'UN will need to improve its effectiveness'

If the UN wants to remain relevant, it will need to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability, Prime Minister said, underlining the need to strengthen the world body to safeguard global order, laws and values.

Modi quoted the great Indian diplomat Chanakya's words "when the right action is not taken at the right time, then it is time itself that causes the action to fail" to push his view.

"If the United Nations wants to remain relevant. It will need to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability," he said.

Modi said that today, all kinds of questions have been raised about the UN.

"We have seen such questions being raised, related to the climate crisis and during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The World Health Organisation, the UN's health agency, has faced criticism since the Covid-19 outbreak first surfaced in China in December 2019.

WHO faced criticism for mishandling the crisis.

Former US president Donald Trump slammed the WHO as a "puppet" of China and accused it of covering up the start of the outbreak and allowing the virus to spread around the entire world.

"The proxy war going on in many parts of the world, terrorism and the recent crisis in Afghanistan have further highlighted the seriousness of these questions," the Prime Minister said.

"With regard to the origin of COVID-19 and the ease of doing business rankings, institutions of global governance have damaged the credibility they had built after decades of hard work," he said.

The World Bank recently said it is discontinuing its flagship Doing Business publication, citing data irregularities in recent editions of the global business climate index.

The decision was taken after a probe of data irregularities allegedly due to pressure by some top bank officials to boost China's ranking in 2017 came to light.

"It is essential that we constantly strengthen the UN, in order to safeguard global order, global laws and global values," Modi said.

