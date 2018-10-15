JUST IN
Dassault to deliver Rafale jets to India from 2019: CEO Eric Trappier

The deal has faced criticism from Indian opposition parties who allege wrongdoing

Reuters  |  Orlando, Fla 

Jet pact renewed in March, cost details already known

Dassault Aviation will deliver its Rafale fighter jets to India from 2019 and may see new orders in coming months, Chief Executive Eric Trappier told Reuters ahead of the world's largest business jet show in Orlando on Monday.

India signed a deal with Dassault in 2016 for the transfer of 36 Rafale jets but the deal has since faced criticism from Indian opposition parties who allege wrongdoing in one of the biggest defense deals.
First Published: Mon, October 15 2018. 22:03 IST

