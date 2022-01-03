DATA STORY: 129,549 cases added in 7 days; daily positivity rate at 3.8%

India on Monday reported a net increase of 22,781 in active cases to take its count to 145,582. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.48 per cent (one in 208). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 33,750 cases to take its total caseload to 34,922,882 from 34,889,132 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 123 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 481,893, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,330,706 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,456,889,306. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,295,407 — or 98.2 per cent of total caseload — with 10,846 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the twenty-six-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 129,549 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.48% of all active cases globally (one in every 208 active cases), and 8.83% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,456,889,306 vaccine doses. That is 4171.73 per cent of its total caseload, and 104.15 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 87 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net increase of 22,781, compared with 18,020 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (9799), West Bengal (3738), Delhi (2037), Tamil Nadu (964), and Jharkhand (938).

With 10,846 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.2%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 10,969 — 123 deaths and 10,846 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.21%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 716.9 days, and for deaths at 2715.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (11877), West Bengal (6153), Delhi (3194), Kerala (2802), and Tamil Nadu (1594).

India on Sunday conducted 878,990 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 680,950,476. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.8%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6699868), Kerala (5252414), Karnataka (3009557), Tamil Nadu (2751128), and Andhra Pradesh (2077486).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 11877 new cases to take its tally to 6699868.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2802 cases to take its tally to 5252414.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1187 cases to take its tally to 3009557.

Tamil Nadu has added 1594 cases to take its tally to 2751128.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 165 to 2077486.

Uttar Pradesh has added 552 cases to take its tally to 1712537.

West Bengal has added 6153 cases to take its tally to 1649150.

Delhi has added 3194 cases to take its tally to 1454121.