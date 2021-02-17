DATA STORY: 97.33% of all Covid cases in India have now recovered

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 323 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 136,549. This is 86.58 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.60 per cent (one in 167). The country is 16th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 11,610 cases to take its total caseload to 10,937,320. And, with 100 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 155,913, or 1.43 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 276,943 more vaccinations across India on Tuesday, the total count of those inoculated reached 8,999,230. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,644,858 – or 97.33 per cent of total caseload – with 11,833 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
With a daily increase of 11,610 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,925,710 on Tuesday to 10,937,320 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 155,913, with 100 fatalities in a day. Now the sixteenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 78,949 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.60% of all active cases globally (one in every 167 active cases), and 6.42% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 8,999,230 people. That is 82.28 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.6481 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 63 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net reduction of 323 on Wednesday, compared to an increase of 2,765 on Tuesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (924), Karnataka (88), Punjab (44), J&K (12), and Madhya Pradesh (9).
With 11,833 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has inched up to 97.33%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.43%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.49%), and Gujarat (2.21%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,933 — 100 deaths and 11,833 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.84%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 652.6 days, and for deaths at 1080.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4937), Maharashtra (3663), Tamil Nadu (451), Karnataka (438), and Gujarat (263).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (93.57%), Punjab (95.41%), Maharashtra (95.66%), West Bengal (97.54%), and Himachal (97.66%).
India on Tuesday conducted 644,931 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 207,977,229. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.45%), Goa (11.44%), Nagaland (9.49%), Kerala (9.46%), and Chandigarh (8.99%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (9.79%), Kerala (6.64%), Goa (2.99%), Chandigarh (2.04%), and Sikkim (2.04%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (588720), J&K (370522), Kerala (304680), Karnataka (274253), and Andhra Pradesh (260228).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2071306), Kerala (1011956), Karnataka (946076), Andhra Pradesh (888959), and Tamil Nadu (846026).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3,663 new cases to take its tally to 2071306. The state has added 29,908 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, now the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4937 cases to take its tally to 1011956.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 438 cases to take its tally to 946076.
Andhra Pradesh has added 60 cases to take its tally to 888959.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 451 to 846026.
Delhi has added 94 cases to take its tally to 637181.
Uttar Pradesh has added 96 cases to take its tally to 602344.
