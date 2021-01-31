DATA STORY: 97% of India's total Covid-19 caseload has now recovered

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 1,040 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 168,784, the lowest since June 20 and 83.42 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.65 per cent (one in 154). The country is 15th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 13,052 cases to take its total caseload to 10,746,183. And, with 127 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 154,274, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 244,307 more vaccinations across India on Saturday, the total count of those inoculated reached 3,744,334. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,423,125 – or 96.99 per cent of total caseload – with 13,965 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
-
With a daily increase of 13,052 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,733,131 on Saturday to 10,746,183 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 154,274, with 127 fatalities in a day. Now the fifteenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 91,650 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 0.65% of all active cases globally (one in every 154 active cases), and 6.91% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
-
India has so far vaccinated 3,744,334 people. That is 34.84 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.2698 per cent of its population.
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 53 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 1,040, compared with 1,862 on Friday. Five states with highest net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (1053), Punjab (70), Himachal (40), Goa (17), and Puducherry (11).
-
With 13,965 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has inched up to 96.99%, while the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.44%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.24%), Maharashtra (2.52%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 14,092 — 127 deaths and 13,965 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.90%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 570.3 days, and for deaths at 841.7 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6282), Maharashtra (2630), Tamil Nadu (505), Karnataka (464), and Chhattisgarh (413).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.84%), Maharashtra (95.23%), Punjab (95.50%), Gujarat (96.99%), and Uttarakhand (97.04%).
-
India on Saturday conducted 750,964 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 196,588,372. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.7%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.9%), Goa (11.88%), Chandigarh (9.71%), Nagaland (9.69%), and Kerala (9.65%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (10.69%), Goa (4.94%), Maharashtra (4.19%), Himachal (1.85%), and Sikkim (1.79%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (539050), J&K (342665), Kerala (272649), Karnataka (257735), and Andhra Pradesh (250780).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2023814), Karnataka (938865), Kerala (923912), Andhra Pradesh (887720), and Tamil Nadu (837832).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2,630 new cases to take its tally to 2023814. The state has added 25,822 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 464 cases to take its tally to 938865.
-
Kerala, now the third most-affected state by total tally, has added 6282 cases to take its tally to 923912.
-
Andhra Pradesh has added 129 cases to take its tally to 887720.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 505 to 837832.
-
Delhi has added 183 cases to take its tally to 634956.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 242 cases to take its tally to 600079.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU