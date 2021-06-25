DATA STORY: Active cases decline; Maharashtra's caseload crosses 6 mn-mark

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 14,189 in active cases to take its count to 612,868. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 5.36 per cent (one in 18). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 51,667 cases to take its total caseload to 30,134,445 from 30,082,778 — an increase of 0.2%. And, with 1,329 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 393,310, or 1.30 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,073,912 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 307,948,744. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,128,267 – or 96.66 per cent of total caseload – with 64,527 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 371,652 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 5.36% of all active cases globally (one in every 18 active cases), and 10.01% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 307,948,744 vaccine doses. That is 1021.91 per cent of its total caseload, and 22.1 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (34418648), Uttar Pradesh (33776265), Gujarat (27872477), Rajasthan (27442277), and West Bengal (24448190).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (437791), Gujarat (436377), Delhi (426978), Uttarakhand (408131), and J&K (354164).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 16 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 14,189, compared with 16,137 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (473), Odisha (120), Meghalaya (112), Puducherry (19), and Mizoram (13).

With 64,527 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.66%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.30%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.68%), Uttarakhand (2.09%), and Maharashtra (2%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 65,856 — 1,329 deaths and 64,527 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.01%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 403.9 days, and for deaths at 204.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12078), Maharashtra (9844), Tamil Nadu (6162), Andhra Pradesh (4981), and Karnataka (3979').

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (94.87%), Maharashtra (95.93%), and Kerala (96.04%).

India on Thursday conducted 1,735,781 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 399,568,448. The test positivity rate recorded was 3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.34%), Maharashtra (14.88%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.54%), Kerala (12.74%), and Sikkim (12.09%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (14.11%), Manipur (12.85%), Kerala (10.37%), Nagaland (8.93%), and Mizoram (7.49%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1124874), J&K (711415), Kerala (627398), Karnataka (493619), and Uttarakhand (478907).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6007431), Kerala (2854325), Karnataka (2823444), Tamil Nadu (2449577), and Andhra Pradesh (1867017).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9844 new cases to take its tally to 6007431.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12078 cases to take its tally to 2854325.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 3979 cases to take its tally to 2823444.

Tamil Nadu has added 6162 cases to take its tally to 2449577.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4981 to 1867017.

Uttar Pradesh has added 224 cases to take its tally to 1705014.

Delhi has added 109 cases to take its tally to 1433475.