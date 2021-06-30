DATA STORY: Active cases see steady decline; death toll nears 400,000-mark

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 15,595 in active cases to take its count to 537,064. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 4.69 per cent (one in 21). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tueaday, it added 45,951 cases to take its total caseload to 30,362,848 from 30,316,897 — an increase of 0.2%. And, with 817 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 398,454, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,651,983 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 332,854,527.

The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,427,330 – or 96.92 per cent of total caseload – with 60,729 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 334,139 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 4.69% of all active cases globally (one in every 21 active cases), and 10.06% of all deaths (one in every 9 deaths).

India has so far administered 332,854,527 vaccine doses. That is 1096.25 per cent of its total caseload, and 23.88 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (36874126), Uttar Pradesh (36063712), Gujarat (29362507), Rajasthan (29312190), and West Bengal (25836860).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (463461), Gujarat (459706), Delhi (469315), Uttarakhand (436207), and J&K (376586).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 18 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 15,595, compared with 20,335 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (3163), Assam (649), Manipur (281), Arunachal Pradesh (110), and Tripura (49).

With 60,729 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.92%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.31%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.69%), Uttarakhand (2.09%), and Maharashtra (2.01%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 61,546 — 817 deaths and 60,729 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.32%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 457.7 days, and for deaths at 337.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (13550), Maharashtra (8085), Tamil Nadu (4512), Andhra Pradesh (3620), and Karnataka (3222).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (96%).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,960,757 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 410,100,044. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.13%), Maharashtra (14.62%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.58%), Kerala (12.69%), and Sikkim (12.19%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (23.09%), Manipur (17.78%), Kerala (11%), Meghalaya (7.95%), and Nagaland (7.78%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1143573), J&K (728119), Kerala (642389), Karnataka (504695), and Uttarakhand (489549).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6051633), Kerala (2910507), Karnataka (2840428), Tamil Nadu (2475190), and Andhra Pradesh (1885716).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8085 new cases to take its tally to 6051633.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13550 cases to take its tally to 2910507.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 3222 cases to take its tally to 2840428.

Tamil Nadu has added 4512 cases to take its tally to 2475190.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3620 to 1885716.

Uttar Pradesh has added 172 cases to take its tally to 1705951.

Delhi has added 101 cases to take its tally to 1434094.