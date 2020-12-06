DATA STORY: Among most-hit states, Andhra's Covid recovery rate best at 98.49%, Kerala's worst at 89.88%

India on Sunday reported another net reduction of 6,441 in its active coronavirus caseload, bringing it down to 403,248, the lowest since July 21. This is 2.11 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 48). Overall, the country has added 36,011 cases in a day to take its tally to 9,644,222.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,100,792 – or 94.37 per cent of total caseload – with 41,970 new cured cases being reported on Sunday. Among the most affected states of the country, Andhra Pradesh at present has the best recovery rate of 98.49 per cent, while Kerala has the worst rate of 89.88 per cent. India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 140,182 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 482 fatalities reported on Sunday.
Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 251,303 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (December 6, 2020):
With a daily increase of 36,011 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,608,211 on Saturday to 9,644,222 – an increase of 0.4%. Death toll has reached 140,182, with 482 fatalities in a day. The seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 251,303 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.11% of all active cases globally (one in every 48 active cases), and 9.13% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 25 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 6441, compared with 6393 on Saturday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Chhattisgarh (182), Uttarakhand (182), Nagaland (33), Meghalaya (24), and Ladakh (24).
With 41,970 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 94.37%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.16%), Maharashtra (2.58%), and Gujarat (2.23%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 42,452 — 482 deaths and 41,970 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.14%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 185.3 days, and for deaths at 201.2 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5848), Maharashtra (4922), Delhi (3419), West Bengal (3175), and Rajasthan (2076).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (79.80%), Manipur (87.62%), Kerala (89.88%), Rajasthan (90.81%), and Chhattisgarh (90.83%).
India on Saturday conducted 1,101,063 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 146,986,575. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.3%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.49%), Goa (13.56%), Chandigarh (11.92%), Nagaland (9.91%), and Kerala (9.63%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (18.92%), Sikkim (12.14%), Himachal Pradesh (10.74%), Kerala (9.67%), and West Bengal (7.15%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (336488), J&K (238498), Andhra Pradesh (198202), Kerala (186668), and Karnataka (176509).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1847509), Karnataka (891685), Andhra Pradesh (871305), Tamil Nadu (788920), and Kerala (631615).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 4,922 cases. The state has added 51,550 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,325 cases to take its tally to 891,685.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 530 cases to take its tally to 871,305.
Kerala has added 5,848 cases to take its tally to 631,615.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,366 to 788,920.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,833 cases to take its tally to 553,012.
Delhi has added 3,419 cases to take its tally to 589,544.
