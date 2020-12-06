DATA STORY: Among most-hit states, Andhra's Covid recovery rate best at 98.49%, Kerala's worst at 89.88%

India on Sunday reported another net reduction of 6,441 in its active caseload, bringing it down to 403,248, the lowest since July 21. This is 2.11 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 48). Overall, the country has added 36,011 cases in a day to take its tally to 9,644,222.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,100,792 – or 94.37 per cent of total caseload – with 41,970 new cured cases being reported on Sunday. Among the most affected states of the country, Andhra Pradesh at present has the best recovery rate of 98.49 per cent, while Kerala has the worst rate of 89.88 per cent. India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 140,182 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 482 fatalities reported on Sunday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 251,303 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (December 6, 2020):

