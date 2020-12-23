DATA STORY: Andhra's Covid recovery rate close to 99%, Kerala's one of the worst at 91%
India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 3,278 to bring its count of active coronavirus cases down to 289,240, the lowest since July 11. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active coronavirus cases is down at 1.34 per cent (one in 75). The country added 23,950 cases to take its total caseload to 10,099,066. And with 333 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 146,444, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,663,382 – or 95.69 per cent of total caseload – with 26,895 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 23,950 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,075,116 on Tuesday to 10,099,066 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 146,444, with 333 fatalities in a day. The ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 166,519 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.34% of all active cases globally (one in every 75 active cases), and 8.50% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 30 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 3278, compared with 11121 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the highest net increase in active cases are Kerala (965), Telangana (58), Bihar (39), Puducherry (28), and Jammu & Kashmir (21).
With 26,895 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 95.69%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.20%), Maharashtra (2.57%), and Gujarat (2.21%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 27,228 — 333 deaths and 26,895 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.22%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 291.9 days, and for deaths at 304.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6049), Maharashtra (3106), West Bengal (1653), Chhattisgarh (1380), and Uttar Pradesh (1211).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (89.27%), Kerala (90.98%), Uttarakhand (92.04%), Chhattisgarh (92.93%), and Manipur (93.53%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,098,164 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 164,268,721. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (15.58%), Goa (13.06%), Chandigarh (11.23%), Nagaland (9.98%), and Kerala (9.61%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (15.45%), Kerala (9.33%), Maharashtra (5.71%), Goa (5.08%), and Chhattisgarh (4.34%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (400989), J&K (271229), Andhra Pradesh (217490), Kerala (212016), and Karnataka (200874).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1902458), Karnataka (911382), Andhra Pradesh (879339), Tamil Nadu (809014), and Kerala (715341).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3106 new cases to take its tally to 1902458. The state has added 25,759 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1141 cases to take its tally to 911382.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 402 cases to take its tally to 879339.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,052 to 809014.
Kerala has added 6049 cases to take its tally to 715341.
Delhi has added 939 cases to take its tally to 618747.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1211 cases to take its tally to 576832.
First Published: Wed, December 23 2020. 10:46 IST
