DATA STORY: At 185,662, India's active Covid cases now just 1.75% of its tally

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 3,026 to take its count of active cases to 185662, the lowest since June 24 and 81.76 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases has declined to 0.72 per cent (one in 139). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 14,256 cases to take its total caseload to 10,639,684. And, with 152 new fatalities its Covid-19 reached 153,184, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.

As many as 347,058 more people were vaccinated across India on Friday which took the total count of those inoculated to 1,390,592. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,300,838 – or 96.82 per cent of total caseload – with 17,130 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.