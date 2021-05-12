DATA STORY: At 4,205, India's Covid-related deaths highest in a day so far

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 11,122 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,704,099. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 20.69 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 348,421 cases to take its total caseload to 23,340,938. And, with 4,205 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 254,197, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,446,674 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 175,235,991. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 19,382,642 – or 83.04 per cent of total caseload – with 355,338 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
-
With a daily increase of 348,421 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 22,992,517 on Monday to 23,340,938 – an increase of 1.5%. Death toll has reached 254,197, with 4,205 fatalities, the most in a day so far. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,675,790 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 20.69% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 7.39% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 175,235,991 vaccine doses. That is 750.78 per cent of its total caseload, and 12.59 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (23008049), Rajasthan (19042016), Uttar Pradesh (18414367), Gujarat (18113810), and West Bengal (16159558).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (296945), Gujarat (283594), Delhi (271165), Uttarakhand (265734), and J&K (249354).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 11,122, compared with 30,016 on Tuesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (16446), Tamil Nadu (9792), Andhra Pradesh (5735), Kerala (4233), and Rajasthan (2713).
-
With 355338 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 83.04%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.09%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.38%), Sikkim (1.74%), and Uttarakhand (1.56%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 359,543 — 4,205 deaths and 355,338 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.17%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.8%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 46.1 days, and for deaths at 41.6 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (40956), Karnataka (39510), Kerala (37290), Tamil Nadu (29272), and Uttar Pradesh (20445).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (68.66%), Karnataka (69.83%), Goa (72.24%), Himachal Pradesh (72.84%), and Rajasthan (73.17%).
-
India on Tuesday conducted 1,983,804 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 307,583,991. The test positivity rate recorded was 17.6%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (17.35%), Goa (17.16%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (12.46%), Chandigarh (11.67%), and Kerala (11.39%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (36.73%), Sikkim (34.09%), Karnataka (33.99%), West Bengal (29.55%), and Himachal Pradesh (28.79%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (959310), J&K (568205), Kerala (483828), Karnataka (403456), and Uttarakhand (365455).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5179929), Karnataka (2013193), Kerala (1967405), Uttar Pradesh (1545212), and Tamil Nadu (1438509).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 40,956 new cases to take its tally to 5179929. The state has added 514,175 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 39,510 cases to take its tally to 2013193.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 37,290 cases to take its tally to 1967405.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 20,445 cases to take its tally to 1545212.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 29,272 cases to take its tally to 1438509.
-
Delhi has added 12,481 cases to take its tally to 1348699.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 20,345 to 1322934.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU