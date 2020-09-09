DATA STORY: India reports its biggest single-day spike in recovered cases

A day after reporting some respite from zooming daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases, India on Wednesday again added close to 90,000. With an addition of 89,706 cases, the total count reached 4,370,128 – an increase of 2.1% from the previous day. A large part of the net single-day addition to cases, however, were recoveries, at 74,894 — the most in a day so far. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, increased by 1,115 to reach 73,890. The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 600,605 cases in the past 7 days alone.
Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (September 9, 2020):
- India now accounts for 12.81% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 8.19% of all deaths (one in every 12).
- The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 13,697, against 1,155 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (6,517), Chhattisgarh (2,207), Delhi (1,834), Kerala (1,147), and Uttar Pradesh (1,112).
- With 74,894 new daily recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has increased to 77.77%; the fatality rate has fallen to 1.69%.
- India’s new daily closed cases stand at 76,009 — 1,115 deaths and 74,894 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.49%.
- India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.1%.
- India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 33.4 days, for active cases at 45.1 days, and for deaths at 45.6 days.
- The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Uttar Pradesh (6,622), Chhattisgarh (2,834), J&K (1,355), Chandigarh (377), and Arunachal Pradesh (222).
- Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (20,131), Andhra Pradesh (10,601), Karnataka (7,866), Uttar Pradesh (6,622), and Tamil Nadu (5,776).
- Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (45.48%), Uttarakhand (66.96%), Jharkhand (71.18%), Maharashtra (71.26%), and J&K (72.40%).
- India on Tuesday conducted 1,154,549 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 7.8%.
- Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Puducherry (20.16%), Maharashtra (19.69%), Chandigarh (17.19%), Andhra Pradesh (12.2%), and Karnataka (11.91%).
- Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chandigarh (38.04%), Maharashtra (25.06%), Goa (24.36%), Puducherry (20.1%), and Chhattisgarh (15.28%).
- Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (93,331), J&K (83,875), Andhra Pradesh (81,137), Assam (74,875), and Tamil Nadu (72,162).
- Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (943,772), Andhra Pradesh (517,094), Tamil Nadu (474,940), Karnataka (412,190), and Uttar Pradesh (278,473).
- Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 20,131 cases. The state has added 179,491 cases in the past 10 days alone.
- Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 71,955 cases in the past seven days alone. On Saturday it added 10,601 cases.
- Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,684, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 49 days.
- Karnataka has reported 7,866 cases to take its tally to 412,190.
- Delhi has added 3,609 cases, the most since 3,788 on June 25, to take its tally to 197,135.
