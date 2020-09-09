DATA STORY: India reports its biggest single-day spike in recovered cases

A day after reporting some respite from zooming daily number of confirmed cases, India on Wednesday again added close to 90,000. With an addition of 89,706 cases, the total count reached 4,370,128 – an increase of 2.1% from the previous day. A large part of the net single-day addition to cases, however, were recoveries, at 74,894 — the most in a day so far. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, increased by 1,115 to reach 73,890. The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 600,605 cases in the past 7 days alone.

Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (September 9, 2020):