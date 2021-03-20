DATA STORY: At nearly 41,000, India's daily new Covid cases back to Nov-end level

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 17,112 new active coronavirus cases to take its count to 288,394. That is 71.66 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 1.36 per cent (one in 74). The country is 9th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 40,953 cases to take its total caseload to 11,555,284. And, with 188 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 159,558, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,723,575 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 42,063,392. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,107,332 – or 96.12 per cent of total caseload – with 23,653 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
-
With a daily increase of 40,953 in total cases, the most in a day since November 29 last year, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 11,514,331 on Friday to 11,555,284 – an increase of 0. 4%. Death toll has reached 159,558, with 188 fatalities in a day. Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 221,556 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 1.36% of all active cases globally (one in every 74 active cases), and 5.88% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
-
India has so far vaccinated 42,063,392 people. That is 365.31 per cent of its total caseload, and 3.0269 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (4060333), Rajasthan (4047196), Uttar Pradesh (4008560), West Bengal (3482448), and Gujarat (3271968).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 63 days.
-
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 17,112 on Saturday, compared with 18,918 on Friday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (11211), Punjab (1093), Chhattisgarh (728), Karnataka (708), and Madhya Pradesh (577).
-
With 23,653 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.12%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.38%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.00%), Maharashtra (2.20%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 23,653 — 188 deaths and 23,653 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.79%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 195.2 days, and for deaths at 587.9 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (25681), Punjab (2470), Kerala (1984), Karnataka (1587), and Gujarat (1415).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (89.56%), Maharashtra (90.42%), Madhya Pradesh (96.15%), Gujarat (96.27%), and Himachal (96.46%).
-
India on Friday conducted 1,060,971 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 232,431,517. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.9%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.39%), Goa (10.79%), Nagaland (9.07%), Ladakh (8.98%), and Kerala (8.76%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (20.2%), Chandigarh (12.2%), Punjab (7.08%), Madhya Pradesh (5.49%), and Goa (5.13%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (689759), J&K (430998), Kerala (357531), Karnataka (306899), and Andhra Pradesh (281002).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2422021), Kerala (1100275), Karnataka (966689), Andhra Pradesh (892986), and Tamil Nadu (864450).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 25,681 new cases to take its tally to 2422021. The state has added 183,623 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1984 cases to take its tally to 1100275.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1587 cases to take its tally to 966689.
-
Andhra Pradesh has added 246 cases to take its tally to 892986.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1087 to 864450.
-
Delhi has added 716 cases to take its tally to 646348.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 380 cases to take its tally to 606609.
