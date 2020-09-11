DATA STORY: Biggest 24-hr jump sees India tally rising by 96,551; active cases up by 24,462

India on Friday again reported a set of grim numbers — its steepest single-day jump in active and total coronavirus cases, as well as Covid-19 deaths. With a net addition of 24,462, the count of active cases has reached 943,480. The total count of cases is now at 4,562,414, with 96,551 cases getting added in 24 hours. And 1,209 fatalities reported in a day have pushed the country’s death toll to 76,271.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 625,667 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (September 11, 2020):
India now accounts for 13.34% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 8.35% of all deaths (one in every 12).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 24,462, the most in a day so far, against 21,624 on Thursday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (8698), Uttar Pradesh (2289), Karnataka (2067), Kerala (1676), and Delhi (1643).
With 70,880 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has fallen to 77.65%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.67%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 72,089 — 1,209 deaths and 70,880 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.68%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 32.4 days, for active cases at 26.4 days, and for deaths at 43.4 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Uttar Pradesh (6,988), Delhi (4,308), Odisha (3,991), Haryana (2,591), Punjab (2,459), Madhya Pradesh (2,187), Goa (639), and Mizoram (141).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (23446), Andhra Pradesh (10175), Karnataka (9217), Uttar Pradesh (6988), and Tamil Nadu (5528).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (46.43%), Uttarakhand (66.45%), J&K (69.64%), Maharashtra (70.72%), and Punjab (71.95%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,163,542 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 8.3%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Puducherry (19.95%), Maharashtra (19.92%), Chandigarh (15.99%), Andhra Pradesh (12.27%), and Karnataka (12.02%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (62.95%), Nagaland (29.9%), Goa (29.3%), Maharashtra (27.76%), and Puducherry (19.99%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (99027), J&K (87296), Andhra Pradesh (83893), Assam (76827), and Tamil Nadu (74382).
Five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (990795), Andhra Pradesh (537687), Tamil Nadu (486052), Karnataka (430947), and Uttar Pradesh (292029).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 23,446 cases. The state has added 198,254 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 71,957 cases in the past seven days alone. On Thursday it added 10175 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,528, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 51 days.
Karnataka has reported 9,217 cases to take its tally to 430947.
Delhi has added 4,308 cases, its biggest single-day number so far, to take its tally to 205482.
