DATA STORY: Biggest 24-hr jump sees India tally rising by 96,551; active cases up by 24,462

India on Friday again reported a set of grim numbers — its steepest single-day jump in active and total cases, as well as Covid-19 deaths. With a net addition of 24,462, the count of active cases has reached 943,480. The total count of cases is now at 4,562,414, with 96,551 cases getting added in 24 hours. And 1,209 fatalities reported in a day have pushed the country’s to 76,271.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 625,667 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (September 11, 2020):

