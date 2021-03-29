DATA STORY: Biggest net daily jump of 35,498 takes India's active Covid cases past 500,000

India on Monday reported a net increase of 35,498 in active cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 521,808. That is 51.27 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.37 per cent (one in 42). The country is 6th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 68,020 cases, the most in a day since October 12, to take its total caseload to 12,039,644. And, with 291 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 161,843, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 260,653 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Sunday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 60,530,435. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,355,993 – or 94.32 per cent of total caseload – with 32,231 new cured cases being reported on Monday.