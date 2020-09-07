DATA STORY: Biggest single-day jump pushes India's active cases to 882,542

India on Monday reported its biggest single-day jump in both active and total cases — of 20,222 and 90,802, respectively — and overtook Brazil as the second-most-affected country globally. Next only to the US, India now has 4,204,613 confirmed Covid-19 cases. While-single-day recoveries dropped from an all-time high of 73,642 to 69,564, the country’s has reached 71,642, with 1,016 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.

Now the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 583,368 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (September 7, 2020):

