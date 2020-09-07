DATA STORY: Biggest single-day jump pushes India's active cases to 882,542

India on Monday reported its biggest single-day jump in both active and total coronavirus cases — of 20,222 and 90,802, respectively — and overtook Brazil as the second-most-affected country globally. Next only to the US, India now has 4,204,613 confirmed Covid-19 cases. While-single-day recoveries dropped from an all-time high of 73,642 to 69,564, the country’s death toll has reached 71,642, with 1,016 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.
Now the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 583,368 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (September 7, 2020):
India now accounts for 12.56% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 8.07% of all deaths (one in every 12).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 20,222, the biggest single-day jump so far, against 15,925 on Sunday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (15,196), Uttar Pradesh (1,662), Chhattisgarh (1,365), Odisha (1,212), and Delhi (1,039).
With 69,564 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has fallen marginally to 77.31%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.70%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 70,580 — 1,016 deaths and 69,564 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.44%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 31.7 days, for active cases at 29.9 days, and for deaths at 48.5 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (23,350), Odisha (3,810), Kerala (3,082), Punjab (1,946), Madhya Pradesh (1,694), Gujarat (1,335), J&K (1,316), and Himachal Pradesh (397).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (23,350), Andhra Pradesh (10,794), Karnataka (9,319), Uttar Pradesh (6,518), and Tamil Nadu (5,783).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (46.83%), Jharkhand (70.86%), Maharashtra (71.03%), Punjab (71.61%), and Karnataka (73.48%).
India on Sunday conducted 720,362 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 12.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Puducherry (20.08%), Maharashtra (19.49%), Chandigarh (16.33%), Andhra Pradesh (12.13%), and Karnataka (11.9%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (33.94%), Chandigarh (28.4%), Puducherry (27.56%), Maharashtra (25.89%), and Mizoram (19.26%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (89,861), J&K (81,421), Andhra Pradesh (78,664), Assam (72,744), and Tamil Nadu (69,998).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (907,212), Andhra Pradesh (498,125), Tamil Nadu (463,480), Karnataka (398,551), and Uttar Pradesh (266,283).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 23,350 cases, its sharpest single-day jump. The state has added 173,644 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 73,358 cases in the past seven days alone. On Saturday it added 10,794 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,783, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 47 days.
Karnataka has reported 9,319 cases to take its tally to 398,551.
Delhi has added 3,256 cases, its highest jump in day since 3,460 on June 27, to take its tally to 191,449.
