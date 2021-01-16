DATA STORY: Delhi adds 295 cases, fewest in a day since May 10; recovery rate nears 98%
India on Friday conducted 803,090 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 185,765,491. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%
India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 1994 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 211,033, the lowest since June 29 and 79.26 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.85 per cent (one in 118). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 15,158 cases to take its total caseload to 10,542,841. And, with 175 new fatalities its Covid-19 death toll reached 152,093, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 10,179,715 – or 96.56 per cent of total caseload – with 16,977 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
With a daily increase of 15,158 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,527,683 on Friday to 10,542,841 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 152,093, with 175 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 111,202 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.85% of all active cases globally (one in every 118 active cases), and 7.54% of all deaths (one in every 13 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 44 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 1,994, compared with 576 on Friday. Five states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Kerala (998), Karnataka (62), Goa (18), D&NH-D&D (3), and Sikkim (1).
With 16,977 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 96.56%, and fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.44%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.22%), Maharashtra (2.54%), and Gujarat (2.16%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 17,152 — 175 deaths and 16,977 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.02%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 481.8 days, and for deaths at 602.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5624), Maharashtra (3145), Karnataka (708), West Bengal (623), and Tamil Nadu (621).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.50%), Maharashtra (94.78%), Punjab (95.17%), Gujarat (95.60%), and Madhya Pradesh (95.73%).
India on Friday conducted 803,090 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 185,765,491. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.5%), Goa (12.3%), Chandigarh (10.31%), Nagaland (9.81%), and Kerala (9.56%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (8.94%), Sikkim (6.31%), Maharashtra (5.13%), Goa (4.69%), and Nagaland (3.08%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (491251), J&K (318977), Kerala (249154), Karnataka (239977), and Andhra Pradesh (239648).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1984768), Karnataka (930668), Andhra Pradesh (885710), Kerala (836883), and Tamil Nadu (829573).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3,145 new cases to take its tally to 1984768. The state has added 34,597 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 708 cases to take its tally to 930668.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 94 cases to take its tally to 885710.
Kerala has added 5624 cases to take its tally to 836883.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 621 to 829573.
Delhi has added 295 cases, the fewest in a day since May 10, to take its tally to 631884. Its recovery rate is nearing the 98 per cent mark.
Uttar Pradesh has added 472 cases to take its tally to 595614.
First Published: Sat, January 16 2021. 12:39 IST
