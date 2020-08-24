DATA STORY: Delhi has best recovery rate at 90%, Meghalaya worst at 40.5%

India on Monday reported a net addition of 3,103 active cases. With this, the country’s tally of total confirmed cases moved to 3,106,348). Death toll, meanwhile, reached 57,542 with 836 deaths being reported in 24 hours.

Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 458,685 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (August 24, 2020):

With a daily increase of 61,408 in total cases, India’s tally of cases has risen from 3,044,940 on Sunday to 3,106,348 – an increase of 2.0%. Death toll has reached 57,542, with 836 fatalities in a day. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 458,685 cases in the past 7 days alone.

India now accounts for 10.62% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.01% of all deaths (one in every 14).

The count of active cases reported across India has risen by 3,103, against 10,338 on Saturday.

The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (2,026) Uttar Pradesh (951), Karnataka (874), Odisha (854), Kerala (793).

With 57,469 new recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 75.27%, while death rate has come down to 1.85%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 58305 — 836 deaths and 57,469 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.4%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 34.7 days, for active cases at 158.4 days, and for deaths at 47.4 days.

The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Uttar Pradesh (5,328), West Bengal (3274), Odisha(2,993), Madhya Pradesh (1263)

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (682,383), Tamil Nadu (379,385), Andhra Pradesh (353,111), Karnataka (277,814),Uttar Pradesh (187,781).

Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are in Punjab (63.50%), Kerala (64.61%). Jharkhand (66.14%), Karnataka (68.23%), Odisha (69.28%).

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.84%), Puducherry (16.27%), Chandigarh (11.58%), Karnataka (11.51%), and Telangana (11.39%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (44.01%), Ladakh (33.62%), Chandigarh (23.05%), Maharashtra (18.72%), and Goa (18.42%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (72,226), J&K (65,788), Andhra Pradesh (62,006), Assam (57,511), and Tamil Nadu (55,573).

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (671,942), Tamil Nadu (373,410), Andhra Pradesh (345,216), Karnataka (271,876), and Uttar Pradesh (182,453).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 10,441 cases. The state has added 122,257 cases in the past 10 days alone.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,975, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 33 days.

Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 63,282 cases in the past seven days alone. On Sunday it added 7,895 cases.

Karnataka has reported 5,938 cases to take its tally to 277,808.

Delhi has added 1,450 cases to take its total tally to 161,466. Its daily rate of increase in cases has been under 1 per cent for 33 days in a row.