DATA STORY: Delhi posts first single-day jump of over 8,000 in coronavirus cases

Even as India’s situation is showing some cooling off, national capital Delhi seems to be showing a reverse trend, mainly amid aggravated air pollution and crowded shopping ahead of festivals. Witnessing a third wave of surge in infections, Delhi on Thursday posted yet another record single-day addition of 8593 cases, taking its tally to 459,975.

Meanwhile, continuing its trend of daily net reduction in active cases, India reported a drop of 5,363 on Thursday to 489,294. An addition of 47,905 to the total number of infections has pushed India’s tally to 8683916.

Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.38 per cent. While 52,718 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,066,501 (92.89 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 reached 128,121 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 550 fatalities reported on Thursday.

Now the fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 319,830 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (November 12, 2020):

