DATA STORY: Delhi posts first single-day jump of over 8,000 in coronavirus cases

Even as India’s coronavirus situation is showing some cooling off, national capital Delhi seems to be showing a reverse trend, mainly amid aggravated air pollution and crowded shopping ahead of festivals. Witnessing a third wave of surge in infections, Delhi on Thursday posted yet another record single-day addition of 8593 cases, taking its tally to 459,975.
Meanwhile, continuing its trend of daily net reduction in active coronavirus cases, India reported a drop of 5,363 on Thursday to 489,294. An addition of 47,905 to the total number of infections has pushed India’s tally to 8683916.
Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.38 per cent. While 52,718 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,066,501 (92.89 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 128,121 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 550 fatalities reported on Thursday.
Now the fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 319,830 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (November 12, 2020):
With a daily increase of 47,905 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,636,011 on Wednesday to 8,683,916 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 128,121, with 550 fatalities in a day. The fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 319,830 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 3.38% of all active cases globally (one in every 30 active cases), and 9.94% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 22 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 5363, compared with 10608 on Wednesday. The total now stands at 489,294, the lowest active case tally since July 27. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (1244), Haryana (692), Uttarakhand (296), Rajasthan (268), and Himachal Pradesh (240).
With 52718 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 92.89%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.48%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.06%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 53268 — 550 deaths and 52718 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.03%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 125.3 days, and for deaths at 161.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (8593), Kerala (7007), Maharashtra (4907), West Bengal (3872), and Karnataka (2584).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (78.08%), Kerala (84.03%), Chhattisgarh (88.96%), Delhi (89.16%), and Haryana (89.45%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,193,358 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 121,962,509. The test positivity rate recorded on Wednesday was 4.0%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.04%), Goa (14.34%), Chandigarh (12.9%), Puducherry (10.27%), and Chhattisgarh (9.95%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (14.29%), Delhi (13.4%), Himachal Pradesh (10.99%), Kerala (10.92%), and Rajasthan (9.32%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (265572), J&K (193285), Andhra Pradesh (169728), Kerala (149462), and Assam (143671).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1731833), Karnataka (853796), Andhra Pradesh (847977), Tamil Nadu (750409), and Uttar Pradesh (503159).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 4,907 cases. The state has added 48058 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 2584 cases to take its tally to 853796.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 14,769 cases in the past seven days. On Thursday it added 1732 cases to take its tally to 847977.
Kerala has added 7007 cases to take its tally to 502719.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,184 to 750409.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1848 cases to take its tally to 503159.
Delhi has added 8593 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its tally to 459975.
