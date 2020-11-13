DATA STORY: Delhi suffers over 100 Covid deaths in a day for the first time

Amid a surge in its daily addition to confirmed cases, contrary to the nationwide trend of cooling off, national capital Delhi on Friday also suffered its highest single-day fatalities, at 104. Witnessing a third wave of surge in infections, Delhi added 7,953 cases in a day, taking its tally to 467,028.
Meanwhile, continuing its trend of daily net reduction in active coronavirus cases, India reported a drop of 4747 on Friday to 484,547. An addition of 44,879 to the total number of infections has pushed India’s tally to 8,728,795.
Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.32 per cent. While 49,079 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,115,580 (92.97 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 128,668 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 547 fatalities reported on Friday.
Now the fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 317,071 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (November 13, 2020):
With a daily increase of 44,879 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,683,916 on Thursday to 8,728,795 – an increase of 0.5%. Death toll has reached 128,668, with 547 fatalities in a day. The fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 317,071 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 3.32% of all active cases globally (one in every 30 active cases), and 9.90% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 22 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 4747, compared with 5363 on Thursday. The total now stands at 484547, the lowest active case tally since July 27. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Haryana (754), Himachal Pradesh (560), Delhi (487), Uttar Pradesh (387), and Rajasthan (359).
With 49079 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 92.97%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.47%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.05%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 49626 — 547 deaths and 49079 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.10%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 134.5 days, and for deaths at 162.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (7053), Kerala (5537), Maharashtra (4496), West Bengal (3856), and Haryana (2788).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (76.67%), Kerala (84.31%), Chhattisgarh (89.13%), Delhi (89.20%), and Haryana (89.21%).
India on Thursday conducted 1,139,230 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 123,101,739. The test positivity rate recorded on Thursday was 3.9%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.97%), Goa (14.32%), Chandigarh (12.88%), Puducherry (10.18%), and Chhattisgarh (9.92%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Himachal Pradesh (15.63%), Sikkim (12.5%), Delhi (11.71%), Chandigarh (10.42%), and Meghalaya (9.84%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (268612), J&K (195301), Andhra Pradesh (171205), Kerala (151091), and Assam (144381).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1736329), Karnataka (855912), Andhra Pradesh (849705), Tamil Nadu (752521), and Kerala (508256).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 4,496 cases. The state has added 48545 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 2116 cases to take its tally to 855912.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 13,752 cases in the past seven days. On Friday it added 1728 cases to take its tally to 849705.
Kerala has added 5537 cases to take its tally to 508256.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,112 to 752521.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2267 cases to take its tally to 505426.
Delhi has added 7953 cases to take its tally to 467028. Also, the city has suffered its highest single-day jump in fatalities, at 104.
