DATA STORY: Delhi suffers over 100 Covid deaths in a day for the first time

Amid a surge in its daily addition to confirmed cases, contrary to the nationwide trend of cooling off, national capital Delhi on Friday also suffered its highest single-day fatalities, at 104. Witnessing a third wave of surge in infections, Delhi added 7,953 cases in a day, taking its tally to 467,028.

Meanwhile, continuing its trend of daily net reduction in active cases, India reported a drop of 4747 on Friday to 484,547. An addition of 44,879 to the total number of infections has pushed India’s tally to 8,728,795.

Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.32 per cent. While 49,079 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,115,580 (92.97 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 reached 128,668 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 547 fatalities reported on Friday.

Now the fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 317,071 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (November 13, 2020):

