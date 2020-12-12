DATA STORY: Global active Covid cases top 20 mn; India's share down to 1.78%

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 3,930 to bring its count of active cases down to 359,819, the lowest level since July 18. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active cases is down to 1.78 per cent (one in 55), even as the total number of active cases globally has gone past the 20-million mark. The country added 30,006 to take its total caseload to 9,826,775. And with 442 new fatalities being reported in a day, its Covid-19 reached 142,628, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,324,328 – or 94.89 per cent of total caseload – with 33,494 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 218,564 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (December 12, 2020):

