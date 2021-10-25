DATA STORY: India adds 1,670 deaths in 3 days as Kerala clears backlog

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 4,899 in active cases to take its count to 167,695. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.93 per cent (one in 107). The country is fourteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 14,306 cases to take its total caseload to 34,189,774 from 34,175,468 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 443 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 454,712, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,230,720 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,022,712,895. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,567,367܉– or 98.18 per cent of total caseload – with 18,762 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the fourteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 108,459 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.93% of all active cases globally (one in every 107 active cases), and 9.15% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,022,712,895 vaccine doses. That is 2991.28 per cent of its total caseload, and 73.2 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 45 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 4,899, compared with 1,134 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are West Bengal (151), Odisha (33), Jharkhand (22), Haryana (12), and Puducherry (10).

With 18,762 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.18%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Nagaland (2.14%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 19,205 — 443 deaths and 18,762 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.3%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1656.2 days, and for deaths at 711.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8538), Maharashtra (1410), Tamil Nadu (1127), West Bengal (989), and Odisha (447).

India on Thursday conducted 998,397 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 600,769,717. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6602961), Kerala (4915331), Karnataka (2985986), Tamil Nadu (2695216), and Andhra Pradesh (2063577).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1410 new cases to take its tally to 6602961.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 8538 cases to take its tally to 4915331.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 388 cases to take its tally to 2985986.

Tamil Nadu has added 1127 cases to take its tally to 2695216.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 400 to 2063577.

Uttar Pradesh has added 13 cases to take its tally to 1710095.

Delhi has added 37 cases to take its tally to 1439603.