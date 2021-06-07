DATA STORY: India adds 100,636 new cases, lowest jump since April 5

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 76,190 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,401,609. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 10.80 per cent (one in 8). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 100,636 cases to take its total caseload to 28,909,975. And, with 2,427 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 349,186, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,587,589 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 366,334,111. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 27,159,180 – or 93.94 per cent of total caseload – with 174,399 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
-
With a daily increase of 100,636 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 28,809,339 on Monday to 28,909,975– an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 349,186, with 2,427 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 862,441 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 10.80% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.21% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 232,786,482 vaccine doses. That is 808.05 per cent of its total caseload, and 16.71 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (28859836), Uttar Pradesh (25107705), Rajasthan (22475542), Gujarat (22363537), and West Bengal (20265681).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (360044), Delhi (358145), Gujarat (350128), Uttarakhand (321515), and J&K (303870).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 8 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 76,190, compared with 77,449 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Manipur (168), Sikkim (88), and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (7).
-
With 174,399 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.94%, while fatality rate has increased to 1.21%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.60%), Uttarakhand (2.01%), and Nagaland (1.87%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 176,826 — 2,427 deaths and 174,399 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.37%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 198.8 days, and for deaths at 99.4 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (20421), Kerala (14672), Maharashtra (12557), Karnataka (12209), and Andhra Pradesh (8976).
-
Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (87.87%), Karnataka (89.39%), Andhra Pradesh (92.33%), Kerala (93.51%), and Maharashtra (95.05%).
-
India on Sunday conducted 15,87,589 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 366,334,111. The test positivity rate recorded was 6.3%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.79%), Maharashtra (15.94%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.34%), Kerala (12.77%), and Sikkim (12.35%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (14.27%), Meghalaya (13.72%), Goa (13.34%), Sikkim (13.34%), and Tamil Nadu (11.67%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1055978), J&K (650269), Kerala (574451), Karnataka (452919), and Tamil Nadu (368977).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5831781), Karnataka (2695523), Kerala (2633082), Tamil Nadu (2237233), and Andhra Pradesh (1758339).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 12,557 new cases to take its tally to 5,831,767. The state has added 159,601 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 12,209 cases to take its tally to 2,695,517.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 14,672 cases to take its tally to 2,633,063.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 20,421 cases to take its tally to 2,237,232.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 8,976 to 1,758,338.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,037 cases to take its tally to 1,698,377.
-
Delhi has added 381 cases to take its tally to 1,429,237.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU