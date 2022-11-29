Data story: India adds 215 new Covid cases, active tally declines to 4,982

India on November 29 reported a fall of 141 in active coronavirus
cases taking the count to 4,982. The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 29, it added 215 cases to take its total caseload to 44,672,068. And, with 1 new death, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,615, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 53,295 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 28, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,199,145,842. The count of recovered coronavirus
cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,136,471 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 355 cured cases being reported on November 29.
India has added 2,353 cases in the past 7 days.
India has so far administered 2,199,145,842 vaccine doses.
The count of active cases across India on November 29 saw a decrease of 141, compared with 140 on November 28.
With 355 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 356 — 1 deaths and 355 recoveries.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135707), Kerala (6826118), Karnataka (4071162), Tamil Nadu (3594109), and Andhra Pradesh (2339051).
The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1727), Karnataka (1600), Maharashtra (440), Tamil Nadu (244), and Gujarat (204).
The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148406), Kerala (71492), Karnataka (40303), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26518).
