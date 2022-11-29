Data story: India adds 215 new Covid cases, active tally declines to 4,982

India on November 29 reported a fall of 141 in active cases taking the count to 4,982. The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 29, it added 215 cases to take its total caseload to 44,672,068. And, with 1 new death, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,615, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.



With 53,295 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 28, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,199,145,842. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,136,471 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 355 cured cases being reported on November 29.