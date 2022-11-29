Data story: India adds 215 new Covid cases, active tally declines to 4,982

JUST IN
India on November 29 reported a fall of 141 in active coronavirus cases taking the count to 4,982. The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 29, it added 215 cases to take its total caseload to 44,672,068. And, with 1 new death, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,615, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 53,295 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 28, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,199,145,842. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,136,471 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 355 cured cases being reported on November 29.
  • India has added 2,353 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,199,145,842 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on November 29 saw a decrease of 141, compared with 140 on November 28.
  • With 355 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 356 — 1 deaths and 355 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135707), Kerala (6826118), Karnataka (4071162), Tamil Nadu (3594109), and Andhra Pradesh (2339051).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1727), Karnataka (1600), Maharashtra (440), Tamil Nadu (244), and Gujarat (204).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148406), Kerala (71492), Karnataka (40303), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26518).

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 09:40 IST

