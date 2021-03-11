DATA STORY: India adds 22,854 Covid cases in biggest single-day spike since Dec 25

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 4,628 to take its count of active cases to 189,226. That is 81.41 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.87 per cent (one in 115). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 22,854 cases, the most in a day since December 25, to take its total caseload to 11,285,561. And, with 126 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 158,189, or 1.40 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,317,357 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 25,685,011. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,938,146 – or 96.92 per cent of total caseload – with 18,100 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.