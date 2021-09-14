DATA STORY: India adds 25,404 cases, crosses 750 mn vaccination milestone

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 12,062 in active cases to take its count to 362,207. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.94 per cent (one in 51). The country is seventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 25,404 cases to take its total caseload to 33,289,579 from 33,264,175 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 339 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 443,213, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,866,950 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 752,238,324. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,484,159 – or 97.58 per cent of total caseload – with 37,681 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 230,736 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.94% of all active cases globally (one in every 51 active cases), and 9.54% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 752,238,324 vaccine doses. That is 2259.68 per cent of its total caseload, and 53.91 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (93492465), Maharashtra (73066288), Gujarat (56194569), Rajasthan (54967710), and Madhya Pradesh (54674522).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (964353), Uttarakhand (889102), Gujarat (879794), Delhi (866953), and Karnataka (750475).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 12,062, compared with 10,652 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (2183), Mizoram (973), Tamil Nadu (49), Meghalaya (46), and Arunachal Pradesh (7).

With 37,127 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.58%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 37,446 — 339 deaths and 37,127 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.9%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 908.0 days, and for deaths at 905.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (150580), Maharashtra (2740), Tamil Nadu (1580), Mizoram (1502), and Andhra Pradesh (864).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.72%).

India on Monday conducted 1,430,891 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 544,444,967. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Goa (13.77%), Kerala (13.14%), Sikkim (12.6%), and Maharashtra (11.58%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (86.12%), Kerala (16.39%), Meghalaya (10.1%), Manipur (7.12%), and Sikkim (2.78%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1417563), J&K (1027880), Kerala (936260), Karnataka (672170), and Telangana (647879).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6500617), Kerala (4390489), Karnataka (2962408), Tamil Nadu (2635419), and Andhra Pradesh (2030849).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2740 new cases to take its tally to 6500617.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 15058 cases to take its tally to 4390489.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 673 cases to take its tally to 2962408.

Tamil Nadu has added 1580 cases to take its tally to 2635419.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 864 to 2030849.

Uttar Pradesh has added 8 cases to take its tally to 1709555.

Delhi has added 17 cases to take its tally to 1438250.