DATA STORY: India adds 30,570 cases, Kerala's positivity rate at 18.21%

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 8,164 in active cases to take its count to 342,923. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.84 per cent (one in 54). The country is seventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 30,570 cases to take its total caseload to 33,347,325 from 33,316,755 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 431 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 443,928, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,451,423 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 765,717,137. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,560,474 – or 97.64 per cent of total caseload – with 38,303 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 207,344 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.84% of all active cases globally (one in every 54 active cases), and 9.51% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 765,717,137 vaccine doses. That is 2296.18 per cent of its total caseload, and 54.88 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (95032678), Maharashtra (74674445), Gujarat (56951696), Rajasthan (55978957), and Madhya Pradesh (55647616).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (979237), Uttarakhand (901259), Gujarat (891648), Delhi (883151), and Karnataka (757970).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 28 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 8,164, compared with 11,120 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (448), Andhra Pradesh (191), Karnataka (138), Himachal Pradesh (118), and Tamil Nadu (87).

With 38,303 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.64%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 37,446 — 339 deaths and 37,127 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.9%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 755.8 days, and for deaths at 713.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (17681), Maharashtra (3783), Tamil Nadu (1658), Andhra Pradesh (1445), and Mizoram (1402).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.16%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,579,761 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 547,701,729. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Goa (13.68%), Kerala (13.16%), Sikkim (12.56%), and Maharashtra (11.54%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (18.21%), Mizoram (14.97%), Manipur (7.66%), Meghalaya (6.14%), and Sikkim (6%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1425286), J&K (1035654), Kerala (941921), Karnataka (676254), and Telangana (651684).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6507930), Kerala (4424046), Karnataka (2964083), Tamil Nadu (2638668), and Andhra Pradesh (2033419).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3783 new cases to take its tally to 6507930.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 17681 cases to take its tally to 4424046.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1116 cases to take its tally to 2964083.

Tamil Nadu has added 1658 cases to take its tally to 2638668.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1445 to 2033419.

Uttar Pradesh has added 18 cases to take its tally to 1709605.

Delhi has added 57 cases to take its tally to 1438345.