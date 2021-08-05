DATA STORY: India adds 42,982 new cases; 533 deaths reported in 24 hours

India on Thursday reported a net addition of 723 in active cases to take its count to 411,076. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.61 per cent (one in 38). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 42,982 cases to take its total caseload to 31,812,114 from 31,769,132 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 533 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 426,290, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,755,115 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 489,342,295. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,974,748 – or 97.37 per cent of total caseload – with 41,726 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 284,000 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.61% of all active cases globally (one in every 38 active cases), and 9.97% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 489,342,295 vaccine doses. That is 1538.22 per cent of its total caseload, and 35.05 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (56996910), Maharashtra (50169845), Rajasthan (38723139), Gujarat (38399483), and Madhya Pradesh (36387733).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (664102), Delhi (610108), Uttarakhand (607969), Gujarat (601191), and J&K (524980).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net addition of 723, compared with 5,395 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2828), Mizoram (402), Himachal Pradesh (94), Nagaland (60), and Telangana (26).

With 41,726 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.37%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 42,259 — 533 deaths and 41,726 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.26%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 512.7 days, and for deaths at 554 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (22414), Maharashtra (6126), Andhra Pradesh (2442), Tamil Nadu (1949), and Karnataka (1769).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.42%).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,664,030 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 474,893,363. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (15.98%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.71%), Sikkim (12.99%), Maharashtra (12.97%), and Kerala (12.47%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (15.06%), Manipur (14.45%), Mizoram (11.85%), Kerala (11.37%), and Meghalaya (9.21%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1278578), J&K (878101), Kerala (779947), Karnataka (580611), and Telangana (569528).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6327194), Kerala (3471563), Karnataka (2911727), Tamil Nadu (2567401), and Andhra Pradesh (1973996).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6126 new cases to take its tally to 6327194.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 22414 cases to take its tally to 3471563.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1769 cases to take its tally to 2911727.

Tamil Nadu has added 1949 cases to take its tally to 2567401.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2442 to 1973996.

Uttar Pradesh has added 61 cases to take its tally to 1708623.

Delhi has added 67 cases to take its tally to 1436518.