DATA STORY: India adds 43,263 cases inn 24 hours, Kerala contributes 30,196

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 2,358 in active cases to take its count to 393,614. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.09 per cent (one in 48). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 43,263 cases to take its total caseload to 33,139,981 from 33,096,718 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 338 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 441,749, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,651,701 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 716,597,428. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,304,618 – or 97.48 per cent of total caseload – with 40,567 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 282,044 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.09% of all active cases globally (one in every 48 active cases), and 9.59% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 716,597,428 vaccine doses. That is 2162.33 per cent of its total caseload, and 51.36 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (88346264), Maharashtra (70276897), Gujarat (54477556), Rajasthan (52966170), and Madhya Pradesh (52847104).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (931612), Uttarakhand (861906), Gujarat (852912), Delhi (834776), and Karnataka (735053).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net addition of 2,358, compared to net addition 1,608 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2436), Mizoram (318), Odisha (180), Andhra Pradesh (58), and Tripura (29).

With 40,567 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.48%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 40,905 — 338 deaths and 40,567 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.82%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 530.6 days, and for deaths at 905.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (30196), Maharashtra (4174), Tamil Nadu (1587), Andhra Pradesh (1361), and Karnataka (1102).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (93.88%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,817,639 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 536,817,243. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.73%), Goa (13.96%), Kerala (13.07%), Sikkim (12.65%), and Maharashtra (11.74%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (17.63%), Mizoram (11.47%), Manipur (8.17%), Sikkim (7.32%), and Meghalaya (4.61%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1399777), J&K (1009126), Kerala (918036), Karnataka (662167), and Telangana (639729).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6497872), Kerala (4283494), Karnataka (2958090), Tamil Nadu (2627365), and Andhra Pradesh (2024603).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4174 new cases to take its tally to 6497872.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 30196 cases to take its tally to 4283494.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1102 cases to take its tally to 2958090.

Tamil Nadu has added 1587 cases to take its tally to 2627365.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1361 to 2024603.

Uttar Pradesh has added 15 cases to take its tally to 1709494.

Delhi has added 41 cases to take its tally to 1438082.