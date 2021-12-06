DATA STORY: India adds 8,306 new cases, death toll rises to 473,537

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 739 in active cases to take its count to 98,416. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.47 per cent (one in 213). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 8,306 cases to take its total caseload to 34,641,561 from 34,633,255 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 211 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 473,537, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,455,911 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,279,309,669. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,069,608 — or 98.35 per cent of total caseload — with 8,834 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 60,729 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.47% of all active cases globally (one in every 213 active cases), and 8.95% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,279,309,669 vaccine doses. That is 3692.99 per cent of its total caseload, and 91.45 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (172548937), Maharashtra (123115662), West Bengal (98748269), Madhya Pradesh (92731477), and Bihar (87401431).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1352692), Kerala (1300709), Delhi (1299395), Jammu and Kashmir (1291203), and Uttarakhand (1238542).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 72 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 739, compared with 819 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (120), Delhi (48), Gujarat (23), Maharashtra (23), and Goa (18).

With 8,834 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,045 — 211 deaths and 8,834 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.33%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2890.5 days, and for deaths at 1555.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4450), Tamil Nadu (724), Maharashtra (707), West Bengal (620), and Karnataka (456).

India on Sunday conducted 886,263 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 648.259,067. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (12.91%), Sikkim (11.62%), Goa (11.48%), and Maharashtra (10.04%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (7.71%), Arunachal Pradesh (6.17%), Mizoram (3.48%), Sikkim (2.49%), and Himachal Pradesh (2.29%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1669125), J&K (1313655), Kerala (1118596), Punjab (1066549), and Karnataka (797199).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6638778), Kerala (5165921), Karnataka (2998099), Tamil Nadu (2730516), and Andhra Pradesh (2073730).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 707 new cases to take its tally to 6638778.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4450 cases to take its tally to 5165921.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 456 cases to take its tally to 2998099.

Tamil Nadu has added 724 cases to take its tally to 2730516.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 154 to 2073730.

Uttar Pradesh has added 24 cases to take its tally to 1710475.

Delhi has added 63 cases to take its tally to 1441358.