DATA STORY: India adds more than 200,000 Covid cases in sharpest spike ever

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 106,173 in active cases, the most ever in a day, to take its count to 1,471,877. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 6.07 per cent (one in 16). The country is 3rd among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thurrsday, it added 200,739 cases, the most in a day yet, to take its total caseload to 14,074,564. And, with 1,038 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 173,123, or 1.23 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,313,848 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 114,493,238. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,429,564 – or 88.31 per cent of total caseload – with 93,528 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.