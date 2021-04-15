DATA STORY: India adds more than 200,000 Covid cases in sharpest spike ever

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 106,173 in active coronavirus cases, the most ever in a day, to take its count to 1,471,877. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 6.07 per cent (one in 16). The country is 3rd among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thurrsday, it added 200,739 cases, the most in a day yet, to take its total caseload to 14,074,564. And, with 1,038 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 173,123, or 1.23 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,313,848 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 114,493,238. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,429,564 – or 88.31 per cent of total caseload – with 93,528 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 200,739 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 13,873,825 on Wednesday to 14,074,564 – an increase of 1.4%. Death toll has reached 173,123, with 1,038 fatalities in a day. Now the third-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by death, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 1,145,990 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 6.07% of all active cases globally (one in every 16 active cases), and 5.73% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 114,493,238 people. That is 812.15 per cent of its total caseload, and 7.9953 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (15869271), Rajasthan (14977563), Uttar Pradesh (14682544), Gujarat (13821216), and West Bengal (12567555).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (219780), Gujarat (216388), Chhattisgarh (205278), Rajasthan (184834), and Delhi (182302).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 6 days.
The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net increase of 106,173, the most in a day so far, compared with 101,006 on Wednesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (19050), Uttar Pradesh (15855), Chhattisgarh (9497), Delhi (7226), and Karnataka (6863).
With 93,528 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 89.31%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.23%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Sikkim (2.11%), and Maharashtra (1.66%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 94,566 — 1,038 deaths and 93,528 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.10%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.3%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 48.3 days, and for deaths at 115.3 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (58952), Uttar Pradesh (20439), Delhi (17282), Chhattisgarh (14250), and Karnataka (11265).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (74.51%), Maharashtra (81.21%), Uttar Pradesh (83.71%), Madhya Pradesh (85.18%), and Jharkhand (86.59%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,384,549 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 262,003,415. The test positivity rate recorded was 14.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (15.69%), Goa (11.01%), Ladakh (10.25%), Chandigarh (9.14%), and Nagaland (8.93%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chhattisgarh (30.63%), Maharashtra (24.35%), Madhya Pradesh (21.73%), Goa (21.15%), and Delhi (15.92%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (847721), J&K (485945), Kerala (390845), Karnataka (341040), and Andhra Pradesh (288191).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3578160), Kerala (1189175), Karnataka (1094912), Tamil Nadu (954948), and Andhra Pradesh (937049).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 58,952 new cases to take its tally to 3578160. The state has added 567,573 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 8,778 cases to take its tally to 1189175.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 11,265 cases to take its tally to 1094912.
Tamil Nadu has added 7819 cases to take its tally to 954948.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4157 to 937049.
Delhi has added 17,282 cases to take its tally to 767438.
Uttar Pradesh has added 20,439 cases to take its tally to 744021.
