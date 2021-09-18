DATA STORY: India administers over 21 mn doses in a day; sets world record

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 1,583 in active cases to take its count to 340,639. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.82 per cent (one in 54). The country is seventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 35,662 cases to take its total caseload to 33,417,390 from 33,381,728 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 281 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 444,529, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 21,598,046 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 794,287,699. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,632,222 – or 97.65 per cent of total caseload – with 33,798 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 209,060 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.82% of all active cases globally (one in every 54 active cases), and 9.48% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 794,287,699 vaccine doses. That is 2376.86 per cent of its total caseload, and 56.92 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (98247405), Maharashtra (76602858), Gujarat (59622780), Madhya Pradesh (59071759), and Rajasthan (57649534).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1005267), Uttarakhand (933467), Gujarat (924041), Delhi (898602), and Karnataka (802814).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 28 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net increase of 1,583, compared to net increase of 3,867 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2741), Mizoram (407), Meghalaya (148), Andhra Pradesh (89), and Tamil Nadu (87).

With 33,798 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.65%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 34,079 — 281 deaths and 33,798 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.82%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 649.2 days, and for deaths at 1096.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (23260), Maharashtra (3586), Tamil Nadu (1669), Mizoram (1476), and Andhra Pradesh (1393).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.24%).

India on Friday conducted 1,448,833 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 550,780,273. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Goa (13.59%), Kerala (13.19%), Sikkim (12.54%), and Maharashtra (11.48%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (18.9%), Kerala (18.06%), Manipur (7.67%), Meghalaya (6.32%), and Sikkim (6.2%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1433120), J&K (1044055), Kerala (948932), Karnataka (680909), and Telangana (654510).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6515111), Kerala (4469488), Karnataka (2966194), Tamil Nadu (2642030), and Andhra Pradesh (2036179).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3586 new cases to take its tally to 6515111.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 23260 cases to take its tally to 4469488.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1003 cases to take its tally to 2966194.

Tamil Nadu has added 1669 cases to take its tally to 2642030.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1393 to 2036179.

Uttar Pradesh has added 15 cases to take its tally to 1709643.

Delhi has added 55 cases to take its tally to 1438428.