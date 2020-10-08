DATA STORY: India has seen 1 million coronavirus recoveries in the past 11 days

India on Thursday reported 83,011 new coronavirus recoveries in a day to take its total number of cured cases to 5,827,704. The country has seen as many as 1 million patients getting cured in the past 11 days alone.
Net decline in India’s count of active coronavirus cases continued on Thursday, with a single-day reduction of 5,458 bringing the total down to 902,425. Overall 24-hour addition of 78,524 to confirmed cases took India’s tally to 6,835,655. With 971 fatalities in a day, meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 death toll reached 105526.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 523,071 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (October 8, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 78,524 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 6,757,131 on Wednesday to 6,835,655 – an increase of 1.2%. Death toll has reached 105,526, with 971 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 523,071 cases in the past 7 days alone.
-
India now accounts for 11.39% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.95% of all deaths (one in every 10).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 13 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 5458, compared with 11140 on Wednesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (4423), Karnataka (1002), West Bengal (373), Puducherry (158), and Manipur (125).
-
With 83011 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 85.25; the fatality rate has come down to 1.54%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 83,982 — 971 deaths and 83011 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.16%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 60.0 days, and for deaths at 75 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective highest single-day jump in daily new cases today are Karnataka (10947), Kerala (10606), West Bengal (3455), and Gujarat (1473).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (14578), Karnataka (10947), Kerala (10606), Tamil Nadu (5447), and Andhra Pradesh (5120).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (63.24%), Chhattisgarh (78.81%), Maharashtra (80.81%), Karnataka (81.19%), and Assam (82.88%).
-
India on Wednesday conducted 1,194,321 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 6.6%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.21%), Chandigarh (15.37%), Goa (13.79%), Puducherry (13.69%), and Karnataka (12.1%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (32.14%), Goa (23.74%), Maharashtra (17.6%), Kerala (13.85%), and Chandigarh (13.66%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (172730), J&K (133439), Andhra Pradesh (120316), Assam (109034), and Tamil Nadu (105121).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1480489), Andhra Pradesh (734427), Karnataka (668652), Tamil Nadu (635855), and Uttar Pradesh (424326).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 14,578 cases. The state has added 141257 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 40,943 cases in the past seven days alone. On Thursday it added 5120 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,447, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 78 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 10947 cases, to take its tally to 668652.
-
Delhi has added 2871 cases to take its tally to 298107.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU