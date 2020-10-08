DATA STORY: India has seen 1 million coronavirus recoveries in the past 11 days

India on Thursday reported 83,011 new recoveries in a day to take its total number of cured cases to 5,827,704. The country has seen as many as 1 million patients getting cured in the past 11 days alone.

Net decline in India’s count of active cases continued on Thursday, with a single-day reduction of 5,458 bringing the total down to 902,425. Overall 24-hour addition of 78,524 to confirmed cases took India’s tally to 6,835,655. With 971 fatalities in a day, meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 reached 105526.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 523,071 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (October 8, 2020):

