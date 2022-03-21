Data story: India logs 1,134 new cases; death toll rises to 516,510

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 1,134 in active cases to take its count to 25,106. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.04 per cent (one in 2,500). The country is seventy-second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 1,549 cases to take its total caseload to 43,009,390 from 43,007,841 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 31 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 516,510, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 297,285 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,812,497,303. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,467,774 — or 98.74 per cent of total caseload — with 2,652 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the seventy-second-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 15,896 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.04% of all active cases globally (one in every 2,500 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,812,497,303 vaccine doses. That is 4214.18 per cent of its total caseload, and 129.22 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 45 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 1,134, compared with 1,562 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Delhi (13), Jammu and Kashmir (8), Sikkim (3), Assam (2), and Goa (1).

With 2,652 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,683 — 31 deaths and 2,652 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.08%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 19245.5 days, and for deaths at 11548.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (596), Mizoram (123), Maharashtra (113), Karnataka (109), and Delhi (97).

India on Sunday conducted 384,499 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 783,045,157. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7872413), Kerala (6527150), Karnataka (3944714), Tamil Nadu (3452390), and Andhra Pradesh (2319230).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 113 new cases to take its tally to 7872413.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 596 cases to take its tally to 6527150.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 109 cases to take its tally to 3944714.

Tamil Nadu has added 56 cases to take its tally to 3452390.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 49 to 2319230.

Uttar Pradesh has added 11 cases to take its tally to 2070285.

West Bengal has added 45 cases to take its tally to 2016815.

Delhi has added 97 cases to take its tally to 1863791.