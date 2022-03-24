Data story: India logs 1,938 new cases; death toll rises to 516,672

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 660 in active cases to take its count to 22,427. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.04 per cent (one in 2,500). The country is seventy-third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 1,938 cases to take its total caseload to 43,014,687 from 43,012,749 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 67 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 516,672, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,181,809 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,822,330,356. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,475,588 — or 98.75 per cent of total caseload — with 2,531 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the seventy-third-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 13,210 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.04% of all active cases globally (one in every 2,500 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,822,330,356 vaccine doses. That is 4236.53 per cent of its total caseload, and 129.92 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 48 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net decrease of 660, compared with 826 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Telengana (22), Jammu and Kashmir (13), Haryana (6), and Delhi (2).

With 2,531 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,598 — 67 deaths and 2,531 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.38%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 15384.3 days, and for deaths at 5344.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (702), Mizoram (191), Maharashtra (149), Delhi (132), and Karnataka (93).

India on Tuesday conducted 661,954 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 784,952,800. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7872817), Kerala (6529049), Karnataka (3944970), Tamil Nadu (3452534), and Andhra Pradesh (2319328).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 149 new cases to take its tally to 7872817.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 702 cases to take its tally to 6529049.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 93 cases to take its tally to 3944970.

Tamil Nadu has added 44 cases to take its tally to 3452534.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 31 to 2319328.

Uttar Pradesh has added 61 cases to take its tally to 2070441.

West Bengal has added 59 cases to take its tally to 2016976.

Delhi has added 132 cases to take its tally to 1864135.