DATA STORY: India logs 10,549added in 24 hours; 65,808 added in 7 days

India on Friday reported a net addition of 193 in active cases to take its count to 110,133. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.55 per cent (one in 182). The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 10,549 cases to take its total caseload to 34,555,431 from 34,544,882 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 488 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 467,468, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,388,824 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,202,703,659. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,977,830 — or 98.33 per cent of total caseload — with 9,868 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the twenty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 65,808 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.55% of all active cases globally (one in every 182 active cases), and 8.99% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,202,703,659 vaccine doses. That is 3480.5 per cent of its total caseload, and 85.97 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (160026597), Maharashtra (114754688), West Bengal (94171224), Madhya Pradesh (86674129), and Gujarat (82558755).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1292558), Kerala (1256623), Jammu and Kashmir (1256534), Delhi (1244958), and Uttarakhand (1151923).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 63 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net addition of 193, compared to the net reduction of 1,541 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (509), Odisha (98), Karnataka (80), Jammu and Kashmir (22), and Andhra Pradesh (19).

With 9,868 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.33%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 10,385— 488 deaths and 9,868 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.69%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2270.2 days, and for deaths at 663.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5987), Maharashtra (848), West Bengal (758), Tamil Nadu (739), and Mizoram (444).

India on Thursday conducted 1,181,246 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 637,106,009. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (12.99%), Sikkim (11.79%), Goa (11.64%), and Maharashtra (10.19%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (11.92%), Kerala (9.05%), Sikkim (6.29%), Nagaland (3.15%), and West Bengal (2.05%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1638798), J&K (1275550), Kerala (1104092), Karnataka (783947), and Telangana (721901).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6633105), Kerala (5119941), Karnataka (2994561), Tamil Nadu (2723245), and Andhra Pradesh (2072014).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 848 new cases to take its tally to 6633105.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5987 cases to take its tally to 5119941.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 306 cases to take its tally to 2994561.

Tamil Nadu has added 739 cases to take its tally to 2723245.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 183 to 2072014.

Uttar Pradesh has added 4 cases to take its tally to 1710360.

Delhi has added 30 cases to take its tally to 1440784.