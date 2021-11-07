DATA STORY: India logs 10,853 cases; 526 new deaths added to toll

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 2,105 in active cases to take its count to 144,845. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.79 per cent (one in 126). The country is thirteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 10,853 cases to take its total caseload to 34,355,536 from 34,344,683 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 526 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 460,791, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,840,174 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,082,166,365. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,749,900܉– or 98.24 per cent of total caseload – with 12,509 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 82,236 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.79% of all active cases globally (one in every 126 active cases), and 9.12% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,082,166,365 vaccine doses. That is 3149.9 per cent of its total caseload, and 77.45 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 52 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 2,105, compared with 1,972 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Jammu and Kashmir (82), Delhi (23), Ladakh (23), Haryana (5), and Gujarat (4).

With 12,432 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.24%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.16%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,958 — 526 deaths and 12,432 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.05%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2193.8 days, and for deaths at 606.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6546), Tamil Nadu (862), West Bengal (670), Maharashtra (661), and Mizoram (453).

India on Saturday conducted 919,996 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 614,885,747. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6616762), Kerala (5008381), Karnataka (2989713), Tamil Nadu (2708230), and Andhra Pradesh (2067921).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 661 new cases to take its tally to 6616762.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6546 cases to take its tally to 5008381.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 224 cases to take its tally to 2989713.

Tamil Nadu has added 862 cases to take its tally to 2708230.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 215 to 2067921.

Uttar Pradesh has added 7 cases to take its tally to 1710193.

Delhi has added 36 cases to take its tally to 1440071.