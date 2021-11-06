DATA STORY: India logs 10,929 new cases; death toll rises to 460,265

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 1,972 in active cases to take its count to 146,950. The country is thirteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 10,929 cases to take its total caseload to 34,344,683 from 34,333,754 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 392 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 460,265, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,075,942 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,079,219,546. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,737,468܉– or 98.23 per cent of total caseload – with 12,509 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 84,213 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 1,079,219,546 vaccine doses. That is 3142.31 per cent of its total caseload, and 77.24 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 52 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 1,972, compared to net addition of 343 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Jammu and Kashmir (28), Delhi (25), Assam (24), Jharkhand (11), and Manipur (9).

With 12,509 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.23%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.16%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,901 — 392 deaths and 12,509 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.03%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2177.9 days, and for deaths at 813.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6580), Tamil Nadu (875), Maharashtra (802), West Bengal (763), and Mizoram (513).

India on Friday conducted 810,783 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 613,965,751. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6616101), Kerala (5001835), Karnataka (2989489), Tamil Nadu (2707368), and Andhra Pradesh (2067706).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 802 new cases to take its tally to 6616101.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6580 cases to take its tally to 5001835.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 214 cases to take its tally to 2989489.

Tamil Nadu has added 875 cases to take its tally to 2707368.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 150 to 2067706.

Uttar Pradesh has added 5 cases to take its tally to 1710186.

Delhi has added 32 cases to take its tally to 1440035.