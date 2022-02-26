Data story: India logs 11,499 new cases; death toll rises to 513,481

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 12,354 in active cases to take its count to 121,881. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.19 per cent (one in 526). The country is forty-eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 11,499 cases to take its total caseload to 42,905,844 from 42,894,345 — an increase of 0.03%. And, with 255 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 513,481, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,829,582 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,771,768,379. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,270,482 — or 98.52 per cent of total caseload — with 23,598 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the forty-eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 103,339 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.19% of all active cases globally (one in every 526 active cases), and 8.65% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,771,768,379 vaccine doses. That is 4129.43 per cent of its total caseload, and 126.46 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net decrease of 12,354, compared with 14,124 on Friday.

With 23,598 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.52%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 23,853 — 255 deaths and 23,598 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.06%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2257.9 days, and for deaths at 1395.4 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3581), Maharashtra (973), Mizoram (907), Rajasthan (653), and Karnataka (628).

India on Friday conducted 1,136,133 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 765,735,314. The test positivity rate recorded was 1%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7863623), Kerala (6491418), Karnataka (3939915), Tamil Nadu (3448088), and Andhra Pradesh (2317464).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 973 new cases to take its tally to 7863623.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3581 cases to take its tally to 6491418.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 628 cases to take its tally to 3939915.

Tamil Nadu has added 507 cases to take its tally to 3448088.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 280 to 2317464.

Uttar Pradesh has added 467 cases to take its tally to 2066835.

West Bengal has added 260 cases to take its tally to 2014567.

Delhi has added 460 cases to take its tally to 1858614.