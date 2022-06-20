Data story: India logs 12,781 fresh Covid cases, 18 new deaths reported

India reported an increase of 4,226 in active cases to take its count to 76,700. On June 19, it added 12,781 cases to take its total caseload to 43,309,473. And, with 18 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 524,873, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 280,136 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on June 19, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,961,866,707. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,707,900 — or 98.61 per cent of total caseload — with 8,537 new cured cases being reported on June 20.

India has added 79,372 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 1,961,866,707 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on June 20 saw an increase of 4,226, compared with 4,366 on June 19.

With 8,537 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.61%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,555 — 18 deaths and 8,537 recoveries.

India on June 19 conducted 296,050 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 858,137,713.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7935749), Kerala (6599098), Karnataka (3960831), Tamil Nadu (3460874), and Andhra Pradesh (2320414).

The five states with most active cases are Maharashtra (23746), Kerala (22436), Delhi (5542), Karnataka (5035), and Tamil Nadu (3522).

The five states with highest fatalities are Maharashtra (147886), Kerala (69884), Karnataka (40113), Tamil Nadu (38026), and Delhi (26232).