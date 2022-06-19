Data story: India logs 12,899 new cases, active tally crosses 70,000 mark

JUST IN
India has added 74,675 cases in the past 7 days

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

covid
A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects swab samples of residents in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)

India reported an increase of 4,366 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 72,474. The country is twenty-eighth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On June 19, it added 12,899 cases to take its total caseload to 43,296,692. And, with 15 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 524,855, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,324,591 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on June 17, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,961,488,807. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,296,692 — or 98.63 per cent of total caseload — with 8,518 new cured cases being reported on June 19.

  • India has added 74,675 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 1,961,488,807 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on June 19 saw an increase of 4,366, compared with 5,045 on June 18.
  • With 8,518 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.63%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,533 — 15 deaths and 8,518 recoveries.
  • India on June 18 conducted 446,387 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 857,841,663.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7931745), Kerala (6595722), Karnataka (3960208), Tamil Nadu (3460182), and Andhra Pradesh (2320353).
  • The five states with most active cases are Maharashtra (22828), Kerala (21275), Delhi (5119), Karnataka (4825), and Tamil Nadu (3073).
  • The five states with highest fatalities are Maharashtra (147885), Kerala (69873), Karnataka (40112), Tamil Nadu (38026), and Delhi (26229).

First Published: Sun, June 19 2022. 10:29 IST

