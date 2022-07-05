Data story: India logs 13,086 new Covid cases, death toll reaches 525,242

India reported an increase of 611 in active cases to take its count to 114,475. The country is twenty-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases.

On July 5, it added 13,086 cases to take its total caseload to 43,531,650. And, with 19 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 525,242, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,144,805 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on July 4, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,980,987,178. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,891,933 — or 98.53 per cent of the total caseload — with 12,456 new cured cases being reported on July 5.