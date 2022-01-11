Data story: India logs 168,063 cases, adds over a million in last 10 days

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 97,827 in active cases to take its count to 821,446. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.83 per cent (one in 55). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 168,063 cases to take its total caseload to 35,875,790 from 35,707,727 — an increase of 0.47%. And, with 277 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 484,213, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 9,207,700 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,528,970,294. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,570,131 — or 96.36 per cent of total caseload — with 69,959 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 915,529 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.83% of all active cases globally (one in every 55 active cases), and 8.78% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,528,970,294 vaccine doses. That is 4261.84 per cent of its total caseload, and 109.3 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (210034190), Maharashtra (140275382), West Bengal (110487692), Madhya Pradesh (106234909), and Bihar (102732578).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (1490784), Gujarat (1485931), Jammu and Kashmir (1438896), Kerala (1410027), and Uttarakhand (1370391).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 10 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net increase of 97,827, compared with 133,008 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tamil Nadu (11432), West Bengal (11083), Karnataka (10546), Uttar Pradesh (7972), and Rajasthan (5621).

With 69,959 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.36%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.67%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.11%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 70,236 — 277 deaths and 69,959 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.36%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 147.6 days, and for deaths at 1211.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (33470), West Bengal (19286), Delhi (19166), Tamil Nadu (13990), and Karnataka (11698).

India on Monday conducted 1,579,928 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 693,155,280. The test positivity rate recorded was 10.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.78%), Kerala (12.62%), Sikkim (11.38%), Goa (11.05%), and Maharashtra (9.63%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are West Bengal (12.86%), Goa (9.11%), Maharashtra (8.53%), Chandigarh (6.8%), and Delhi (4.88%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1758614), J&K (1432378), Kerala (1165621), Punjab (1085588), and Karnataka (842267).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6953514), Kerala (5291339), Karnataka (3063656), Tamil Nadu (2814276), and Andhra Pradesh (2082843).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 44388 new cases to take its tally to 6953514.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6238 cases to take its tally to 5291339.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 12000 cases to take its tally to 3063656.

Tamil Nadu has added 13990 cases to take its tally to 2814276.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 984 to 2082843.

West Bengal has added 19286 cases to take its tally to 1774332.

Uttar Pradesh has added 8311 cases to take its tally to 1745861.

Delhi has added 19166 cases to take its tally to 1568896.