Data story: India logs 19,968 new cases; death toll rises to 511,903

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 29,552 in active cases to take its count to 224,187. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.32 per cent (one in 313). The country is thirtieth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 19,968 cases to take its total caseload to 42,822,473 from 42,802,505 — an increase of 0.05%. And, with 673 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 511,903, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,081,336 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,753,722,697. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,086,383 — or 98.28 per cent of total caseload — with 48,847 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the thirtieth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 191,052 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.32% of all active cases globally (one in every 313 active cases), and 8.69% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,753,722,697 vaccine doses. That is 4095.33 per cent of its total caseload, and 125.17 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 17 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net decrease of 29,552, compared with 38,353 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (152).

With 48,847 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.28%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 49,520 — 673 deaths and 48,847 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.35%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1486.1 days, and for deaths at 526.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6757), Maharashtra (1635), Mizoram (1326), Karnataka (1137), and Rajasthan (1075).

India on Saturday conducted 1,187,766 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 759,315,246. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.7%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7856994), Kerala (6463563), Karnataka (3935585), Tamil Nadu (3443980), and Andhra Pradesh (2315950).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1635 new cases to take its tally to 7856994.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6757 cases to take its tally to 6463563.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1137 cases to take its tally to 3935585.

Tamil Nadu has added 1051 cases to take its tally to 3443980.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 425 to 2315950.

Uttar Pradesh has added 773 cases to take its tally to 2063877.

West Bengal has added 281 cases to take its tally to 2013075.

Delhi has added 635 cases to take its tally to 1855409.