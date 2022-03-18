Data story: India logs 2,528 new cases; death toll rises to 516,281

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 1,618 in active cases to take its count to 29,181. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.05 per cent (one in 2,000). The country is sixty-eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 2,528 cases to take its total caseload to 43,004,005 from 43,001,477 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 149 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 516,281, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,577,783 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,809,794,588. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,458,543 — or 98.73 per cent of total caseload — with 3,884 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the sixty-eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 19,744 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.05% of all active cases globally (one in every 2,000 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,809,794,588 vaccine doses. That is 4208.43 per cent of its total caseload, and 129.02 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 42 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net decrease of 1,618, compared with 2,012 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttarakhand (8), Punjab (3), Assam (2), and Goa (1).

With 3,997 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,146 — 149 deaths and 3,997 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.59%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 11790.8 days, and for deaths at 2401.4 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (922), Maharashtra (229), Mizoram (228), Delhi (148), and Karnataka (140).

India on Thursday conducted 633,867 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 781,858,171. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7872032), Kerala (6524988), Karnataka (3944326), Tamil Nadu (3452215), and Andhra Pradesh (2319066).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 229 new cases to take its tally to 7872032.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 922 cases to take its tally to 6524988.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 140 cases to take its tally to 3944326.

Tamil Nadu has added 70 cases to take its tally to 3452215.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 54 to 2319066.

Uttar Pradesh has added 73 cases to take its tally to 2070187.

West Bengal has added 94 cases to take its tally to 2016675.

Delhi has added 148 cases to take its tally to 1863493.